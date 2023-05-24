IPL 2023: What will happen if Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Eliminator gets abandoned due to rain?

Image Source: Twitter

The highly anticipated Eliminator match of the Indian Premier League 2023 is set to be a thrilling showdown between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Mumbai Indians at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

LSG has been on a roll lately, winning their last three matches, including a remarkable victory against MI, which secured their spot in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians secured their place in the playoffs by defeating Hyderabad in their previous match.

Both teams possess impressive batting skills, but it is the bowling department of LSG that appears to give them an edge over MI. This could potentially give them an advantage in reaching Qualifier 2.

Weather Report

The weather in Chennai is forecasted to be fair. The temperature is expected to reach approximately 33°C on the day of the match, accompanied by a humidity level of 77% and wind speeds of 23 km/h. There is a slight chance of rain during the match, with only a 5% probability.

What happens if the game is washed out?

In the event of rain, the outcome of Eliminator, will be determined by a super over. However, if the ground conditions are not suitable for a super over, the results will be based on the teams' performances during the league stage. It's important to note that this rule only applies to Eliminator, and Qualifier 2, as they do not have any reserve days.

In the event that the Eliminator match is abandoned due to rain, Lucknow Super Giants will automatically advance to the Qualifier 2, as they finished at the 3rd position in the league stage.

The Qualifier 2 and final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

READ| Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023, Eliminator 1: LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction, playing XI, fantasy tips