Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023, Eliminator 1: LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction, playing XI, fantasy tips

LSG vs MI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are all set to play against the five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eliminator match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The match will be held in the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

LSG vs MI, Eliminator 1, IPL 2023, Match Details

Match – Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023, Eliminator

Match date – May 24, 2023

Start time – 7:30 pm IST

Venue – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

LSG vs MI, Eliminator 1, IPL 2023, Head-to-head record

LSG: 3

MI: 0

MI is yet to win a game against LSG.

LSG vs MI, Eliminator 1, IPL 2023, Probable XI

Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya.

LSG vs MI, Eliminator 1, IPL 2023, Team No 1 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

Captain first choice: Suryakumar Yadav || Captain second choice: Quinton de Kock

Vice-captain first choice: Marcus Stoinis || Vice-captain second choice: Cameron Green

LSG vs MI, Eliminator 1, IPL 2023, Team No 2 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Prerak Mankad, Tim David

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan

Captain first choice: Krunal Pandya || Captain second choice: Marcus Stoinis

Vice-captain first choice: Cameron Green || Vice-captain second choice: Suryakumar Yadav.