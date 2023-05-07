IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, bowlers shine to seal comfortable win for Gujarat Titans over Lucknow Super Giants

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

In a thrilling encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious over Lucknow Super Giants by a margin of 56 runs in Match 51 of IPL 2023.

Despite a valiant effort by Quinton de Kock, who scored a blistering 79 runs off 41 balls, Lucknow were restricted to 171/7 in their chase of a daunting target of 228 runs. Mohit Sharma was the star performer for GT, claiming four wickets and putting the brakes on the opposition's scoring rate.

The match began with LSG captain Krunal Pandya winning the toss and electing to bowl first. However, GT's opening pair of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill had other plans, as they went on a rampage and raced to 227/2 in just 20 overs.

Saha was particularly impressive, smashing 54 runs off just 23 balls, including four fours and three sixes. Gill, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 94 runs off 51 deliveries, with two fours and seven sixes to his name.

Despite the best efforts of Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan, who managed to take a wicket each, Lucknow's bowling attack was unable to contain the rampaging GT batsmen. In the end, it was a comprehensive victory for Gujarat Titans, who put in a clinical performance with both bat and ball.

Overall, it was a thrilling match that showcased the best of IPL cricket, with both teams putting up a spirited fight. However, it was Gujarat Titans who emerged as the deserving winners, thanks to their dominant display on the field.

