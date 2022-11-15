Search icon
IPL 2023 Retention List of Rajasthan Royals: Check retained-released players, purse value, vacant slots

Rajasthan Royals have freed up Rs 13.2 cr in their purse by releasing 10 fringe players, check full list of released players, purse value, vacant slot

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 08:19 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals have released as many as 10 fringe players and have opened up Rs 13.2 cr in their purse which the Jaipur-based franchise can spend in IPL 2023 auction. Having reached the IPL 2022 final, but falling short at the final hurdle, RR have decided to not make too many changes. 

They have decided to part ways with some big-name foreign players, but have also cut ties with some fringe Indian players. 

Rajasthan Royals released players:

Anunay Singh
Corbin Bosch
Daryl Mitchell
James Neesham
Karun Nair
Nathan Coulter-Nile
Rassie van der Dussen
Shubham Garhwal
Tejas Baroka

Rajasthan Royals retained players:

Sanju Samson, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

Rajasthan Royals remaining pursue value and vacant slots

RR have a purse value of Rs 13.20 crore and have nine vacant slots in their squad. 

