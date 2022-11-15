IPL 2023 Retention List of Rajasthan Royals: Check retained-released players, purse value, vacant slots

Source: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals have released as many as 10 fringe players and have opened up Rs 13.2 cr in their purse which the Jaipur-based franchise can spend in IPL 2023 auction. Having reached the IPL 2022 final, but falling short at the final hurdle, RR have decided to not make too many changes.

They have decided to part ways with some big-name foreign players, but have also cut ties with some fringe Indian players.

Rajasthan Royals released players:

Anunay Singh

Corbin Bosch

Daryl Mitchell

James Neesham

Karun Nair

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Rassie van der Dussen

Shubham Garhwal

Tejas Baroka

READ| 'Everything is fine': Ravindra Jadeja shares picture with MS Dhoni after being retained by CSK

Rajasthan Royals retained players:

Sanju Samson, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

Rajasthan Royals remaining pursue value and vacant slots

RR have a purse value of Rs 13.20 crore and have nine vacant slots in their squad.