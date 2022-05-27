Search icon
IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's century propels Rajasthan Royals into first final since 2008

Jos Buttler scored his 4th century of IPL 2022 to go level with Virat Kohli's record of 2016, as he helped propel RR to their second IPL final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 28, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

Jos Buttler's 4th century of IPL 2022 propelled RR to the final

Rajasthan Royals are dreaming. Jos Buttler has the Royals dreaming of their second IPL title as the Englishman scored his fourth century of IPL 2022 to pull level with Virat Kohli's record of 2016. Sanju Samson's side defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday as they reached their first-ever final since 2008. 

So it will be Gujarat Titans (GT) versus Rajasthan Royals (RR) competing in the final of IPL 2022, at the same venue on Sunday, May 29. 

It was all a one-man show for RR who easily chased down the required total of 158, courtesy of Buttler's century, and credit must also go to the RR bowlers, Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna in particular who scalped three wickets each to keep RCB's stalwarts silent and prevent them from running away with it, batting first. 

After Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field, their bowling attack laid the foundation for the comprehensive victory by restricting Bangalore to 157-8.

Buttler, this season's leading IPL scorer, then smashed 106 not out off 60 balls as 2008 champions Rajasthan romped home with 11 balls to spare. 

Sunday's final will be a rematch of Tuesday's first qualifier in which IPL debutants Gujarat beat Rajasthan by seven wickets.

Put in to bat, Bangalore could not really get going and crossed the 150-mark largely because of Rajat Patidar's breezy 58. Bangalore's batting otherwise did not click against Rajasthan's disciplined bowling spearheaded by Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy, who claimed three wickets apiece.

Rajasthan's chase got off to a rollicking start with Buttler maintaining his red-hot form and raising 61 runs in five overs with opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (21).

Buttler was on 66 when Dinesh Karthik dropped him in what proved a costly mistake. Samson fell for 23 but Buttler could not be denied his fourth hundred this season and the Englishman sealed Rajasthan's victory with his sixth six.

With inputs from Reuters

