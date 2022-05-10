IPL 2022: Injured Suryakumar Yadav has a message for his fans, check now!

Suryakumar Yadav playing for MI

Suryakumar Yadav, the Mumbai Indians batter who had to withdraw from IPL 2022 on Monday because of an injury, has told his fans that with their support and blessings, he "will be back in no time".

Yadav was ruled out of the rest of IPL 2022 due to a left forearm muscle injury. The news came as a blow for Mumbai Indians, who were looking to finish the tournament on a high after being officially eliminated from the race to playoffs.

READ: As Jasprit Bumrah took his first 5 wicket haul in the IPL, here's a look at bowlers who have taken a 'fifer' in IPL 2022

According to the advisory issued by the tournament, Yadav sustained the injury during Mumbai`s thrilling five-run win over Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium on May 6. Yadav was one of the four retained players by the five-time IPL champions ahead of the 2022 IPL Mega Auction.

But Yadav on Monday was upbeat about his return and thanked his fans for their good wishes and support.

"With all your wishes and support, I will be back in no time," Suryakumar Yadav said in a tweet on Monday.

"To my Mumbai Indians family, I will be cheering for you from the other side, this time. Let`s finish the tournament on a high note and display our true character on the field," he wrote in the tweet. His support from outside the bio-bubble did not help much as Mumbai Indians were beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders by 52 runs.

Yadav had missed Mumbai`s first two matches against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals due to his recovery from a hairline fracture he sustained while fielding in India`s home T20I series against West Indies at Kolkata in February this year.

READ: IPL 2022: How does the points table look like after MI vs KKR match-Purple, orange cap holders

Yadav, popular as SKY among his fans, had then gone to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation and recovery from the hairline fracture for over three weeks and then joined the Mumbai side in IPL 2022.