IPL 2022: How does the points table look like after MI vs KKR match-Purple, orange cap holders

Andre Russell with Rinku Singh

After Kolkata Knight Riders comfortable victory against Mumbai Indians last night, we witnessed KKR moving 1 side up in the points table to 7th position whereas Mumbai Indians remained at the bottom of the table after this loss. IPL 2022 has been a nightmare for Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians as they have now lost 9 games out of 11 in this year's IPL, the most by MI in a particular season of the IPL.

READ: IPL 2022 GT vs LSG: MCA Stadium pitch, weather report for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match

As far as Kolkata Knight Riders are concerned, they keep their hopes alive for the playoffs with this win and they still have an outside chance mathematically to end the group stage with 14 points and qualify for the playoffs which seem to be very tough for them aven after winning their coming 2 IPL games.

IPL 2022 Points Table - 9 teams still in the race for Playoffs. What a tournament so far. pic.twitter.com/ezVcR1AZWR May 9, 2022

If we talk about the orange cap holder currently, Jos Buttler leads by a high margin in terms of most runs scored so far in this year's IPL with 618 runs to his name. KL Rahul is in the 2nd place with the most number of runs scored with 451 runs and he is followed by Faf du Plessis, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner as the top 5 run scorers in this year's IPL so far.

READ: GT vs LSG Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022

As far as the purple cap is concerned, we see a close contest in this aspect as Yuzvendra Chahal leads the way with 22 wickets and he is closely followed by Warindu Hasaranga who has taken 21 wickets in the IPL so far.