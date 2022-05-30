IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill provide glimpses of Gujarat Titans' roadshow in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans' roadshow on the streets of Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans celebrated their IPL 2022 triumph in a unique manner by hosting a roadshow on the streets of Ahmedabad, in order to celebrate their maiden title win with their fans.

Skipper Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill took to Instagram as they posted videos and photos of themselves celebrating GT's triumph in IPL 2022, alongside the fans in Ahmedabad.

On the same day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel hosted the state's newly-crowned Indian Premier League champions and felicitated them.

Thousands of fans flooded the city's streets as Gujarat Titans took out a victory parade on an open-top bus.

"Got a chance to interact with players of IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans. They presented me a bat with the signatures of all squad members. The proceeds from it will be used in the education of the daughters of the state. Congratulations to all the players," the chief minister wrote on his Twitter handle.

In Sunday's final, played at the gargantuan Narendra Modi Stadium, the Titans defeated inaugural IPL winners Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to cap off a dream season.

On Tuesday, the team is going to Mumbai where its owners are throwing a party to celebrate the victory.

After the win, players partied at the stadium till 03:00 AM, and there was another round of celebrations at the team hotel. They went to their rooms at 6 in the morning.

All the families joined the players and for some like Shubman Gill, his father was present. The players and the members of the support staff acknowledged the support from the fans.

The Gujarat Titans players were dressed in dark blue t-shirts and blue denim.

Hardik has enjoyed a splendid run in his fresh IPL season with his home franchise. In 14 innings, he has scored nearly 500 runs at an average of 45.30 while also picking up plenty of wickets, which has earned him praise from many quarters.

With inputs from PTI