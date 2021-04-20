IPL 2021: Amit Mishra strangles Mumbai Indians, helps Delhi Capitals restrict them to 137/9

Amit Mishra strangulated the Mumbai Indians as their middle-order had no answer to the veteran leg-spinner's turn and guile and ended up scoring just 137 runs in their 20 overs against the Delhi Capitals in Match No 14 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Delhi Capitals were off to a great start as all-rounder Marcus Stoinis got the wicket of his bunny Quinton de Kock, for the third time in the IPL. However, Mumbai Indians staged a comeback owing to skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav's quickfire partnership.

The duo stitched a 58-run partnership in just 29 balls and both were looking dangerous taking the game away from the Capitals' hands. But Avesh Khan got the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav at the crucial stage in the 7th over and that wicket started a procession and got the veteran leg-spinner, Amit Mishra, into the game.

Mishra didn't have a great start as he was taken for a couple of boundaries in his first over, which was the final over of the powerplay.

However, after the powerplay was over and as the ball started getting older, it was vintage Amit Mishra on show, slow, flighted deliveries into the wicket and he got the success straightaway. The first casualty was the skipper Rohit Sharma, who didn't get to the pitch of the ball and hit a mistimed lofted shot straight into the hands of the long-on fielder Steve Smith. If the viewers weren't satisfied with it, Mishra produced an almost identical wicket two balls later, in the form of Hardik Pandya.

MI were suddenly 77/4 after getting a great start through Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. But, Mishra wasn't done yet.

He returned in the 12th over of the innings and got rid of Kieron Pollard in one of the most important breakthroughs of the evening. The slow googly turned into Pollard, which he failed to read and was trapped in front of the wicket for just 2 and MI was sliding into a hole slowly and gradually at 84/6.

After which Ishan Kishan and Jayant Yadav joined hands to take their side to safer shores. They got MI's score beyond the 100-run mark, but they needed to take themselves to a competitive total and a couple of boundaries here and there, they were beyond 120. Mishra came back for his last over in the 18th over of the innings and accounted for the set Kishan and registered the best figures for a Delhi Capitals bowler against the Mumbai Indians. And, the Capitals were successful in restricting them to 137/9.