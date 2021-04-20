IPL 2021: Amit Mishra on fire, takes three big wickets, MI in a spin

Back in the side, back amongst wickets, the veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra was on fire for Delhi Capitals against the Mumbai Indians taking three important wickets to reduce them 84/6 after 12 overs after Mumbai Indians chose to bat first in Match No 13 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mishra, who came into the side at the expense of left-arm seamer Lukman Meriwala as the Delhi played their first game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where the slow tracks aid the spinners. He didn't have a great start as he was taken for a couple of boundaries in his first over, which was the final over of the powerplay.

However, after the powerplay was over and as the ball started getting older, it was vintage Amit Mishra on show, slow, flighted deliveries into the wicket and he got the success straightaway. The first casualty was the skipper Rohit Sharma, who didn't get to the pitch of the ball and hit a mistimed lofted shot straight into the hands of the long-on fielder Steve Smith. If the viewers weren't satisfied with it, Mishra produced an almost identical wicket two balls later, in the form of Hardik Pandya.

MI were suddenly 77/4 after getting a great start through Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. But, Mishra wasn't done yet.

He returned in the 12th over of the innings and got rid of Kieron Pollard in one of the most important breakthroughs of the evening. The slow googly turned into Pollard, which he failed to read and was trapped in front of the wicket for just 2 and MI was sliding into a hole slowly and gradually at 84/6.

Mishra later picked his fourth of the evening sending back the set Ishan Kishan in the 18th over of the innings.