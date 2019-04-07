Headlines

IPL 2019 RCB vs DC: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to host Delhi Capitals on 7 April.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 07:54 AM IST

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will want to end the draught and get a win to still stay alive in the tournament as they clash against Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

With five defeats in as many games, it is looking really bad for Kohli's franchise. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer's DC have been inconsistent in the tournament so far.

While RCB crashed in all their games, DC had thrilling Super Over win versus Dinesh Karthik-led KKR, they, however, succumbed to defeats versus Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the last two matches. 

RCB remain last on the points table while DC are on the sixth position.

Teams:

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), A. B. de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Kulwant Khejroliya, Moeen Ali, Md. Siraj, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Parthiv Patel, Navdeep Saini, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Shivam Dube, Prayas Ray Barman, Shimron Hetmyer, Akshdeep Nath, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Heinrich Klaasen, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Devdutt Padikkal.

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(captain), Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match:

Where and when is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match being played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL match will be played on April 7, 2019, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time does the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match begin?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL match will begin at 4:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match live (TV channels)?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch online Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match live streaming?

The live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

