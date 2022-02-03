Indian jersey in Pakistan? WATCH crazy fan don 7 national jerseys at once in PSL 2022

When one talks about crazy fans, surely they belong to the country that worships the sport and while India has plenty of them, Pakistani fans are not far behind. In the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash, a fan was seen wearing different jerseys of top cricketing nations - all at the same time.

During the 8th match of PSL 2022 between the Multan Sultans and Islamabad United, the fan was seen wearing different jerseys and started with England and went to show off his Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, India jerseys and finally finished with a Pakistan jersey.

Even the commentators of the match were left surprised by the fan's move as they saw the funnier side of it while he was picked to be the 'fan of the match'.

WATCH:

Nothing beats the PSL There was a fan wearing jerseys of most top cricket playing nations - all at the same time! #PSL2022 #MSvIU #PSL7 pic.twitter.com/diPdf9Te8y February 2, 2022

Recently, former England skipper Michael Vaughan had immensely praised PSL for maintaining a high brand of cricket and even rated it to be the second-best league in the world after the Indian Premier League (IPL). In fact, a lot of performers in PSL have earned contracts in IPL.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans top the points table after winning all four matches. They are the only team to win games while defending the target. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, are in search of their first win of the season as they lost all three of their games.

As for Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, and Lahore Qalandars, they have won one game each and are just separated by the NRR.