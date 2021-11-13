Indian doctor who treated Mohammad Rizwan before T20 World Cup semi-final terms his recovery 'a miracle'

Mohammad Rizwan hospital ICU T20 WC semi-final chest infection PAK vs AUS

"Mujhe Khelna he. Team ke saath rehna he, (I want to play and be with the team)," this is what Pakistan opening wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan told the doctors when he was in the ICU because of chest infection for two days before his side's semi-final game against Australia in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

For Saheer Sainalabdeen, the Indian doctor who was treating him, Rizwan's recovery was a miracle as he praised the wicket-keeper's spirit and courage to get back on the field with his teammates in the big game.

Recalling the two days, Specialist Pulmonologist at Medeor Hospital, Dubai, Saheer said, "Rizwan had a strong desire to play for his nation in the crucial knockout match. He was strong, determined, and confident. I am astonished at the pace he had recovered.

According to reports, Rizwan was suffering from intermittent fever, cough and chest tightness before he was hospitalised. On the eve of the game, Rizwan and Shoaib Malik had got flu and there were questions over their participation on Thursday, however, both were declared for before the game.

Talking about Rizwan's condition when he was admitted, Saheer said, "His pain at the time of admission was 10/10. So, we subjected him for a detailed evaluation to diagnose the condition," said Saheer.

The test results confirmed that Rizwan had severe laryngeal infection leading to esophageal spasm and bronchospasm, which is a painful contraction of muscles within the esophagus.

"Esophageal spasms can feel like sudden and severe chest pain that lasts for a few minutes to hours," Saheer further added.

The medical team shifted him to the ICU and his condition was monitored continuously and according to the doctor a patient with that condition would take at least 5-7 days to recover but Rizwan braved all that and after being evaluated thoroughly he was discharged on Wednesday afternoon.

Rizwan played a heroic knock, the next days scoring 67 runs off just 52 balls as he and Fakhar Zaman helped Pakistan get to a score of 176 runs but it eventually didn't prove to be enough as Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis with an unbeaten partnership of 81 runs off just 41 balls helped Australia chase that score down.

(With PTI inputs)