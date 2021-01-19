India vs Australia Tests: Numbers which defined a magnificent and historic series

After one month of solid action, the four-Test series between India and Australia has finally culminated in an epic result. Ajinkya Rahane's India cricket team became the second nation after South Africa in the modern era to win back-to-back Test series in Australia as they defeated Tim Paine's side in their fortress of Brisbane by three wickets. This was India's second consecutive win in Australia, having won the 2018/19 series by a similar margin. The feat was even more monumental considering that India was without their key players and over half the players were carrying injuries. ith a new-look bowling line-up, the Indian cricket team still got the better of the much-experienced Australian bowling in their own conditions to create history.

The win also showed the mettle of the Indian cricket team. From being shot out for an 88-year low to being ravaged by injuries, Ajinkya Rahane's side showed plenty of grit and determination to ensure that India not only kept the series alive but also turned the tables on Australia in a dramatic way. From the low of Adelaide to the zenith of breaching the fortress of Brisbane, here are some of the numbers that defined India vs Australia series.

36 - India were bowled out for an all-time low in the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide. Their score of 36 was the lowest in their 88-year Test history, beating the previous mark of 42 in 1974 against England.

3 - Only three centuries scored in entire India vs Australia series of 2020/21. Ajinkya Rahane was the first in Melbourne while Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne hit centuries in Sydney and Brisbane.

32 - Australia suffered their first loss in their fortress of the Gabba in 1988. Ever since their loss to West Indies by nine wickets, Australia had won 25 and drawn seven in their three-decade domination.

5 - Number of debutants by India in the four-Test series. Injuries to players in every Test match saw five debutants in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. This was still less than the mark of six set by the team during the 1996 tour of England.

21 - Number of wickets by Pat Cummins in the series and it was comfortably the best from bowlers on both sides.

3 - Number of five-wicket hauls in the series by bowlers. Josh Hazlewood took five-wicket hauls in Adelaide and Brisbane while Mohammed Siraj was the only Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the whole series for India.

928 - Number of balls faced by Cheteshwar Pujara in the whole series against Australia. He has batted for close to 155 overs in the whole series.