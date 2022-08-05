IND vs WI 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs West Indies 4th T20I match

India vs West Indies dream11

India will battle it out with West Indies in the fourth T20 on Saturday (August 6). The Rohit Sharma-led side has taken a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match T20 series. India beat the hosts by seven wickets and will carry forward the momentum in the USA-leg of the T20 series. Meanwhile, the Nicholas Pooran-led side will be hoping to make a good comeback in the fourth T20I.

After losing the second game, India made a great comeback and win the third game and leads the series by 2-1. While batting first, West Indies posted 164 runs on the board which the Indian side successfully chased down with only losing 3 wickets and 6 balls to spare. Suryakumar Yadav batting was adjudged the player of the match for his match-winning knock with the bat (76 runs off 44 balls).

In the upcoming match, West Indies will look to make a comeback and win the game to stay alive in this series while India will look to beat them to clinch the series.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs West Indies - 4th T20I

IND vs WI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs West Indies 4th T20I

India vs West Indies My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik (VC)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Rohit Sharma, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akeal Hosein

IND vs WI 4th T20I Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

