IND vs SA: Ex-India pacer reveals how rainy weather could favour South African bowlers

After a power-packed Day 1, India and South Africa could do nothing but wait as the rain poured on in Centurion. As the weather didn't clear up, unfortunately, play had to be called off on Day 2 of the first Test.

Meanwhile, former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra feels that after the rain showers on Monday, conditions could once again favour the hosts, as they'd get the moisture back on the surface.

At stumps on Day 1, KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane helped India to a total of 272/3, although after Day 2 got washed, only 98 overs will be bowled on Tuesday. Rahane and Rahul will look to continue from where they left off on Day 1, however, they could yet face a stern challenge, feels Nehra.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, the veteran said, "The main thing is that when the groundsmen remove the covers in the morning – they do it much before the start of play – and if the sun is shining at that moment then [it could make a difference]."

He further added, "Else, we talked earlier about how we might see more pace and bounce on this surface – that I think won’t come still. In fact, we talked about the moisture going down – that might have increased now as well."

He went on to further add that after the rain, South African pacers like Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder would also fancy their chances against Team India.

"The conditions could be good from South Africa’s point of view. They’ll get that moisture again. Out and out fast-bowlers like Rabada and Marco Jansen, who use bounce are successful on any surface but all-rounders like Mulder will especially benefit more here," concluded Nehra.