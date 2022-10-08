IND vs SA 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa 2nd ODI in Ranchi

India vs South Africa

India and South Africa will be squaring off against each other in the second game of the ODI series at Ranchi on Sunday. The first game between these two sides had a thriller finish, with the Proteas coming on top.

In the rain-affected match, South Africa piled up 249 runs in 40 overs while batting first. David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen stacked unbeaten 75 and 74 respectively. Shardul Thakur hunted a couple of scalps.

India had a horrible start with the bat, but Sanju Samson made sure that India fights till the end. The wicketkeeper-batter scored a fighting 86, although India fell short off 9 runs at the end. Shreyas Iyer scored a half-century as well. Ngidi picked 3 wickets while Rabada grabbed a couple of scalps.

India will be hoping for a comeback while the Proteas will be aiming for a series win by bucketing another win here on Sunday. A cracking contest is awaited here between these two sides.

Probable Playing XI

India

S Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan(C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, SV Samson, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, KL Yadav, Avesh Khan

South Africa

RR Hendricks, DA Miller, T Bavuma(C), AK Markram, JN Malan, Henrich Klassen, WD Parnell, Q de Kock, K Rabada, T Shamsi, KA Maharaj

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, David Miller

All-rounders: Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

IND vs SA, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock, Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Avesh Khan.

IND vs SA Match Details

The 2nd ODI match between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 pm IST, on October 9. The live-action will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.