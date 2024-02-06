IND vs ENG: Will Virat Kohli return for remaining 3 Tests against England? Rahul Dravid shares crucial update

Rahul Dravid provided a big update regarding Virat Kohli's potential return to the squad for the three remaining Test matches against England.

Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid has provided a significant update regarding the potential return of Virat Kohli to the squad for the remaining three Test matches against England in the ongoing five-match series. Kohli had opted out of the first two matches due to 'personal reasons,' and with the series currently tied at 1-1, speculations arose about his potential comeback.

Following India's victory in the second Test, Dravid, in response to reporters' queries about Kohli, mentioned that the selectors were the best source for such information. He added that team selection would occur in the next few days, and the team management would engage with the star batter to decide the way forward.

'It's best to ask the selectors. I am sure they are the best people to answer ahead of the team selection for the next three Tests. We will get to that. I am sure there will be a selection over the next few days. We will connect with him and find out,' Rahul Dravid stated during the post-match press conference.

Earlier, the BCCI had requested respect for Virat Kohli's privacy, and his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, AB de Villiers, revealed that Kohli is spending time with his family during this period. AB de Villiers shared that Kohli is fine and happy, emphasizing the importance of family time. The cricketer also disclosed that Kohli's second child is on the way, and he believes Kohli has made the right decision prioritizing family.

In the second Test, India secured a series-levelling 106-run win by dismissing England for 292 runs in their second innings on day four. Resuming at 194 for six, England lost their remaining four wickets in the post-lunch session. Ben Stokes was run out, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar contributed to England's downfall. R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel also played key roles in India's bowling effort. Zak Crawley top-scored for England with a 132-ball 73.

The series is now leveled at 1-1, with the third Test scheduled for February 15.