IND vs ENG: Big blow to England, captain Morgan ruled out of series, Billings ruled out from 2nd ODI

England cricket team has received a huge blow as skipper Eoin Morgan will not take any further part in the ongoing three-match against India, in Pune. Morgan, who sustained a split webbing in the first ODI required the England limited-overs captain to get four stitches for the same. Although he came out to bat in the second innings, Morgan did look in some discomfort while playing.

After a training session on Thursday, Morgan felt it was best for him to not aggravate the injury and rest in the remaining two games. He said, "I had the hand re-dressed before the start of training today but it quickly became apparent that I found myself protecting the injury and getting into the wrong positions to catch the ball.

“There’s nowhere to hide on the field in international cricket these days, especially in limited-over formats so it didn’t require any great thought to make myself unavailable.

“It was a freak injury and it’s extremely frustrating but there’s nothing I can do about it. It’s now just a case of letting the cut heal. I have every confidence in Jos and the rest of the squad coping without me.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also announced that middle-order batsman Sam Billings, who sprained his left collar bone was also ruled out from the second ODI while a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken in due course of time.

Meanwhile, ECB also announced that dashing opening batsman Liam Livingstone will be making his ODI debut in the second match, while world No 1 batsman Dawid Malan has been added to the squad as cover. "Jos Buttler will captain England in Morgan’s absence and Liam Livingstone will make his ODI debut," an ECB release said.

India won the first match by 66 runs owing to a fantastic comeback by the Indian bowlers after a quick start by the England openers as they bowled them out for 251 after an opening partnership between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow of 135 runs in just 14.2 overs.