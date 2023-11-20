IND vs AUS: Team Australia won Rs 33 crore, how much prize money did India win in World Cup 2023?

The total prize money for the ODI Cricket World Cup was 10 million dollars. The two losing semi-finalists (New Zealand and South Africa) got USD 800,000 (Rs 6.5 crore approximately) each. KNow how much did Team India get.

The final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 was played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. In this match, Australia won the trophy by defeating Team India by 6 wickets. This is the sixth time that Australia has become the champion of ODI cricket. On the other hand, Team India once again missed out on ending the ICC trophy drought. After this historic victory, Australia has received crores of prize money.

How much World Cup 2023 prize money did Australia and India get?

The total prize money for the ODI Cricket World Cup was 10 million dollars. The prize money for the winning team, in this case Australia, was USD 4 million (approx Rs 33 crores) while the runners-up, India has been given a prize money of USD 2 million (approx 16 crores). The two losing semi-finalists (New Zealand and South Africa) got USD 800,000 (Rs 6.5 crore approximately) each.

Additionally, it was revealed that the teams winning the group stage matches would get a payment of 40 thousand dollars. This indicates that 40,000 dollars have been awarded for a single group stage victory. In terms of Team India, has participated in nine group-stage games and has triumphed in each of them. As a result, he received $40,000 (approx Rs 33 lakh) for each match he won.

Who got the Player of the Tournament trophy at the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023?

The title of Player of the Tournament of the 2023 ODI World Cup was named after Virat Kohli. This year in the event, Virat Kohli batted 11 times and averaged 95.63 to score 765 runs. Virat scored 3 hundreds and 6 half-centuries during this time. Hence, he scored 50 runs or more 9 times.

IND vs AUS: ODI World Cup 2023 final

After winning 10 straight games to advance to the finals, Team India was defeated in the final match. In this encounter, the Indian team, batting first, scored 240 runs in 50 overs before being bowled out. Australia, meanwhile, only managed to reach their goal at a cost of 4 wickets.