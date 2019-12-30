IND vs AUS: Cricket Australia names D’Arcy Short as Sean Abbott's replacement for ODI series against India

Cricket Australia (CA) have replaced Sean Abbott with D’Arcy Short on Monday (December 30) in their ODI squad for their upcoming three-match series against India in January.

Abbott suffered a side strain injury while playing for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL) 09 and will be out of action for the next four months.

“It is extremely unfortunate for Sean who is very much a part of our white-ball squad plans leading into the ICC T20 World Cup and the World Cup,” cricket.com.au quoted selector Trevor Hohns saying.

Short is a top-order batsman who has also provide his craftsmanship as a wrist spinner and will be an excellent backup option to have in the team

"D'Arcy offers the squad another spinning all-rounder option along with Ashton Agar, which along with the four world-class fast bowlers and Adam Zampa balances the squad out nicely. His proven record and ability to bat anywhere in the order will also be a great asset to the squad," Hohns said.

Australia squad for India ODIs: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.