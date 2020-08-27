ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma dominate ODIs, KL Rahul on second spot in T20s

In the latest ICC rankings list released on Wednesday, Indian captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma keep their dominance at the top for batsmen, occupying the first and second spots respectively. As for the T20Is, India’s wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul is in second place behind Pakistan’s Babar Azam and ahead of Australian white-ball skipper Aaron Finch.

As for Test, Australia's Steve Smith continues to top the chart followed by Kohli and Smith’s compatriot Marnus Labuschagne.

Among the bowlers, Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah hold the top spot in the ODI rankings, while Australian speedster Pat Cummins is in No 1 place in Tests. Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan is in the lead in T20Is.

As far as teams are concerned, India is placed second in ODIs and third in both Tests and T20 formats behind England, Australia and New Zealand.

The list is out after the recently concluded Test series between England and Pakistan. Batsman Zak Crawley’s 267 and fast bowler James Anderson’s seven-wicket haul helped the English duo to rise in the Test rankings.

Crawley ascended 53 spots to reach a career-best 28th position. He had started the series on the 95th position.

As for Anderson, he moved back to the top-10 after briefly dropping out. The formerly top-ranked bowler gained six spots to reach the eighth position.

Jos Buttler is another England player who has reached a career-best 637 rating points and 21st position. All-rounder Ben Stokes has ceded the top spot for all-rounders to Jason Holder after missing two Test matches.

For Pakistan, captain Azhar Ali gained 11 places and reached 23, while wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan gained three slots to reach 72nd position.

Part-time spinners Fawad Alam and Asad Shafiq are now in the top 100 for bowlers. Fawad gained 22 slots to reach 94th position while Asad moved up nine places to 100th place.