ICC calls Marnus Labuschagne a 'duplicate' of Steve Smith in their latest post

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) official Twitter account took on a 'social challenge' and gave it their own twist to it on Saturday (January 25).

In their recent post on social media, ICC called the Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne a duplicate of Steve Smith.

In this social media challenge, users post a collage of four photographs of potential profile pictures for different social media accounts-- Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin.

In their version of the challenge, ICC posted three different pictures of Steve Smith, labeling different profiles for Linkedin, Facebook, and Instagram.

However, they used Marnus Labuschagne's picture to portray a duplicate account, replacing Twitter.

Earlier in the day, ICC also pulled Team India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara's leg while doing the challenge and used just one photo for all four of his social media accounts.

Social media is just easy for some people pic.twitter.com/wSL0a2heT0 — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2020

Ever since Labuschagne came into the Aussie national side, his performances on the pitch have been exceptional.

The 25-year-old was named as a concussion substitute for Smith during the last year's Ashes series.

Recently during Australia's three-match ODI series against India, the pair of Marnus and Steve provided the kangaroos with some excellent batting display despite playing away from home.