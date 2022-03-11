'Didn't surprise me': Ian Healy's comments on Shane Warne's death sparks major backlash on Twitter

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne passed away sadly last Friday at the age of 52, and on Thursday, his body was flown over to his homeland from Bangkok. As per reports, Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

As tributes continue to pour in from all quarters after Warne's untimely demise, comments from one of his own old teammates have sparked a huge furore on Twitter.

Ian Healy, former Australian wicket-keeper who played alongside Warne for a long-time recently stated that the spin legend's sudden death didn't surprise him and that Warne didn't take care of his body at all.

READ| Australian legend Adam Gilchrist reveals Shane Warne's text to him on the day he died

Speaking on The Today Show, Healy, 57 stated, "An early passing didn't surprise me for Warnie. He didn't look after his body that well. He yo-yoed up and down. He didn't put much sunscreen on. I thought it would have become skin issues for him over time, but not at 52. And he would have been full of beans right to the end, I bet."

In the aftermath of Ian Healy's shocking remark on his former teammate's death, netizens were furious as they lashed out at the former for his comments.

While some users on Twitter called Healy's remark on Warne 'disgraceful', others felt that being a former teammate of the spin legend, he could have surely been a little more sensitive with his choice of words.

READ| Shane Warne seen walking through Thailand villa in haunting final picture

Here is how Twitterati lashed out at Ian Healy after his remark on Shane Warne:

Can’t Believe Shane was taken so young, RIP!! Maybe Ian Healy shouldn’t make comments of the passing of such a great player, a much more successful cricketer than he will be remembered for pic.twitter.com/3WatDQ89Jl — Bwild (@BeWild83) March 5, 2022

Disappointed in Ian Healy’s comments re: “not surprised Warnie died young.” Really, Heals? You couldn’t have kept that one to yourself for now as the Warne family grieve whilst digesting this shocking news?!



Read the room. Do better.#RIPShaneWarne #cricket — TGB (@ThatGongBloke) March 5, 2022

Cricket legend Ian Healy says Shane Warne was ‘needy’ and insecure https://t.co/mp2cvYxz2k pic.twitter.com/p4JWkQXOyI — Jacquelyn Shead (@jacquelynshead) March 9, 2022

Gavaskar’s comments on Warne was untimely! Was surprised with Ian Healy’s recent interview as well I think on Sky where he said it’s not surprising that Warne is no more considering he didn’t take care of his health! Shocking! Common sense as they say is not so common these days! — Pallathz (@Pallathz) March 7, 2022

Ian Healy, pull your head in. The time to make a claim that you were “right” here is ill-timed, and one of those times when it is best left unsaid. Say it to yourself.#RIPShaneWarne https://t.co/E9Z8bdP77c pic.twitter.com/0KEarKlZ3E March 6, 2022

I saw that too, how disgraceful of Ian Healy — Kat (@KatKatsebo) March 5, 2022

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host Shane Warne’s public farewell on March 30. Warne’s family has announced they will hold a private funeral before the MCG service.