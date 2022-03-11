Search icon
'Didn't surprise me': Ian Healy's comments on Shane Warne's death sparks major backlash on Twitter

While tributes continue to pour in after Shane Warne's demise, a comment from one of his older teammates has sparked a major backlash on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 11, 2022, 09:54 AM IST

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne passed away sadly last Friday at the age of 52, and on Thursday, his body was flown over to his homeland from Bangkok. As per reports, Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand. 

As tributes continue to pour in from all quarters after Warne's untimely demise, comments from one of his own old teammates have sparked a huge furore on Twitter. 

Ian Healy, former Australian wicket-keeper who played alongside Warne for a long-time recently stated that the spin legend's sudden death didn't surprise him and that Warne didn't take care of his body at all. 

Speaking on The Today Show, Healy, 57 stated, "An early passing didn't surprise me for Warnie. He didn't look after his body that well. He yo-yoed up and down. He didn't put much sunscreen on. I thought it would have become skin issues for him over time, but not at 52. And he would have been full of beans right to the end, I bet."

In the aftermath of Ian Healy's shocking remark on his former teammate's death, netizens were furious as they lashed out at the former for his comments. 

While some users on Twitter called Healy's remark on Warne 'disgraceful', others felt that being a former teammate of the spin legend, he could have surely been a little more sensitive with his choice of words. 

Here is how Twitterati lashed out at Ian Healy after his remark on Shane Warne:

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host Shane Warne’s public farewell on March 30. Warne’s family has announced they will hold a private funeral before the MCG service.

