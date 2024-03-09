'I'm not good enough....': Rohit Sharma opens up on retirement plans after Test series win against England

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has openly acknowledged that he would consider retiring from cricket if he believes his performance is not up to par. This revelation came after India's impressive series victory over England.

Rohit's leadership guided the team to a remarkable comeback win against England on March 9, securing a victory in the Dharamsala Test by an innings and 64 runs. During a conversation with Dinesh Karthik on a pre-recorded show, the topic of retirement was broached.

In a candid response, Rohit stated that if he ever wakes up feeling inadequate to continue playing cricket, he would communicate this to the team management. Despite this, the talented Indian opener acknowledged that he has been delivering his best performances on the field in recent years.

"I think if one day if I wake up and feel I'm not good enough, I'm not feeling good enough to play the sport. I'll just talk it out and let them know about it. But honestly, I feel in the last two or three years my cricket has actually gone up and I'm playing the best cricket," said Rohit.

Rohit emphasized his commitment to ensuring that players experience enjoyment and freedom in their game, while also removing the focus on statistics from the team entirely.

"I'm not too much of a stat person who looks into numbers and all of that. Yes, scoring big runs, those numbers are important, but eventually there is a culture of playing cricket in this team that I was focusing on and I am still focusing on. I wanted to bring a certain change. You know, players going out there and playing with a lot of freedom. That statistical side of cricket, I want to take completely out of this team."

"People are not looking at numbers. People are not looking at their personal scores. Play the game. Numbers will take care of itself if you are playing well. If you're fearless, If your mind is clean and clear, other things will take care of itself. But don't look out. Go out there looking for ok, can I get a 50 here? can I get 100? Obviously all those numbers are good. It will happen. But just take that completely out of your mind and just focus on the game."

"Enjoy the surroundings. Enjoy the atmosphere within the group. Enjoy the camaraderie that we've created now within the group. That is what it is. For me, that's the most important," said Rohit.

