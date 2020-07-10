From VVS Laxman to Suresh Raina: Cricket fraternity wishes Happy Birthday to Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar celebrates his 71st birthday on Friday (July 10) as wishes for poured in for one of cricket's evergreen personalities.

Taking to Twitter, former batsman VVS Laxman wrote, "Many more happy returns of the day to the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. Thank you for inspiring me over the years and it has been an absolute pleasure spending time with you in the commentary box in the last few years. Wish you a great year ahead."

Gavaskar, popular also known by the name of 'Sunny' and 'Little Master', was a key member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning side.

The vice-captain of the Indian Test squad also greeted the veteran saying, "Wishing a very happy birthday to Sunil Gavaskar Sir. Wish him loads of happiness!"

The Mumbai-born cricketer was an absolute revolution of India during his playing days, who also went on to become the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

"Happy Birthday to the Legend! Master of Indian Cricket. From being the first person to score centuries and achieving many milestones. You will always be loved by all the Cricket fans. Wish you great health and prosperity," Suresh Raina tweeted.

In his neverending series of prestigious accolades, Gavaskar became the first India cricketer to take 100 catches in the longest format of the game and held the record for scoring most number of centuries in Tests until 2005.

Former Team India cricketer Mohammed Kaif took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy birthday, Sunny bhai. Grew up listening about his legendary tales of batting without a helmet. Now fortunate enough to know him & hear those stories from the man himself."