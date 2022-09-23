Fans want Sachin Tendulkar as 'back-up opener' for T20I CWC as he scores 40 in 20 deliveries against England Legends

Sachin Tendulkar

England Legends were hardly able to put up a challenge as India Legends' batting greats fired them to a score of 170/5 in a match that was reduced to a 15-over affair due to rain.

The 49-year-old is currently taking part in the Road Safety World Series in Dehradun and he hasn’t flattered to deceive by any means. On Thursday, September 22, the Master Blaster took his team, India Legends, off to a flying start against England Legends.

Sachin Tendulkar led from the front by smashing 40 off just 20 balls. After he fell, Suresh Raina and Yusuf Pathan continued the carnage with a 40-run stand. Pathan was the aggressor, scoring 27 runs in the 11 balls he faced.

Both batters fell in the same over but England Legends had Yuvraj Singh to deal with. He remained unbeaten on 31 off 15 balls and India Legends ended with a mammoth score of 170/5 in their 15 overs, with five overs being reduced from each innings after an extensive delay due to rain. England Legends were limited to a score of 130/6.

In the meantime, fans were awestruck with the way Sachin played. One of the fans even went on to say that India should pick Sachin as a back-up opener for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup. Check out how fans reacted.

Dear Team India!



Let Virat Kohli bat at No.3. Because if you require a back-up opener for T20 World Cup, there’s one batting in Dehradun right now



Still stepping out to quicks and hitting them for six#SachinTendulkar #RSWS #INDLvENGL September 22, 2022

India Legends are now 2nd on the points table behind Sri Lanka Legends, level on 12 points with West Indies Legends after 4 matches.

Brief Scores: India Legends 170/5 in 15 ovs (Sachin Tendulkar 40, Yuvraj Singh 31 n.o., Yusuf Pathan 27) bt England Legends 130/6 in 15 ovs (Phil Mustard 29, Chris Tremlett 24 n.o.; Rajesh Pawar 3/12)