Watch: Ex India stars recreate Yuzvendra Chahal's iconic pose after he becomes leading wicket-taker in IPL history

On Thursday, star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made history during Match No. 56 of the IPL 2023. The match was played between the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Chahal, picked up a total of four wickets for 25 runs in his quota of four overs. During the process, he also broke Dwayne Bravo’s record of 183 wickets in IPL matches, becoming the all-time leading wicket-taker in the cash-rich league’s history.

Chahal's impressive performance against KKR was his 143rd match in the IPL, and he now has a total of 187 wickets to his name. By taking four wickets, he also took his tally to 21 this season, which is the most by any bowler.

After Yuzvendra Chahal made history during the Rajasthan Royals' 12th match of the IPL 2023, he had a conversation with former Indian cricket legends Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth, and Mohammad Kaif, who were present at the Star Sports studio. During their chat, Harbhajan mentioned to Chahal that he missed seeing his iconic pose.

After mentioning that the former spinner, along with Kaif and Sreesanth, recreated the iconic pose in the studio, Chahal joined the trio from the ground. The video of this segment was shared by the official Twitter handle of the broadcaster and quickly went viral on the internet

During their conversation, the former Indian spinner inquired about Chahal's favourite dismissal from his impressive record of 187 wickets. Without hesitation, the 32-year-old revealed that his top moment was his dismissal of Pat Cummins. Chahal explained that he had always dreamed of achieving a hat-trick, and this particular dismissal brought him one step closer to that goal.

"I think if I have to choose, I would pick the hat-trick ball. I always used to see Kuldeep Yadav and other bowlers, and I always wanted to have a hat-trick, especially in a big tournament, which was very important for me," Chahal said.

Chahal delivered an exceptional performance, taking four wickets and conceding only 25 runs in his four-over spell. Alongside Trent Boult's impressive bowling, Rajasthan Royals (RR) were able to limit Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a score of 149/8. In response, Rajasthan chased down the target with ease, achieving victory in just 13.1 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal played a crucial role in the win, scoring an unbeaten 98. The combination of Chahal and Boult's blistering spells proved to be too much for KKR, as RR secured a convincing victory.

