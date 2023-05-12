'Breaks my heart': Irfan Pathan shares emotional tweet for close friend MS Dhoni

Image Source: Twitter

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have once again proven their dominance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, as they handed a 27-run defeat to the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their recent match. The Yellow Army put up a combined effort that allowed them to defend their target of 168 with ease. CSK's captain, MS Dhoni, played a pivotal role in securing the victory with his impressive batting skills.

The experienced campaigner showed his prowess by smashing 20 runs off just 9 balls, giving the home team a perfect finishing touch. Dhoni relied on hitting sixes and managed to smash two big hits, along with one boundary. His contribution to the team's success cannot be overstated, as he led by example and inspired his teammates to perform at their best.

Dhoni's attempt to clear the fence during the match was not without reason. He had been struggling with a limp while running, which did not go unnoticed by his teammate Irfan Pathan. The former India all-rounder expressed his emotions on Twitter, stating that it was heart-wrenching to witness Dhoni in such a state.

"Seeing Dhoni limping thru running between the wickets breaks my heart. Have seen him run like a cheetah," he wrote.

Seeing Dhoni limping thru running between the wickets breaks my heart. Have seen him run like a cheetah. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 10, 2023

Dhoni has been grappling with a knee issue since the commencement of IPL 2023, and the team management is effectively managing the situation. Despite the setback, the CSK captain has not missed a single match due to the knee problem and appears to be on track to play the entire season.

Pathan, who was Dhoni's teammate at Team India, CSK, and Rising Pune Supergiant, paid a visit to the home team's dressing room after the CSK-DC fixture and snapped some pictures with his former skipper.

"Jaha se chorte hai wahi se fir se shuru hoti hai Hamari dosti. Never been a time where we met and didn’t remember our good old days. Some funny memories comes back to the life every time we meet. @msdhoni @ChennaiIPL #leader #friend," he captioned the post.

Jaha se chorte hai wahi se fir se shuru hoti hai Hamari dosti. Never been a time where we met and didn’t remember our good old days. Some funny memories comes back to the life every time we meet. @msdhoni @ChennaiIPL #leader #friend pic.twitter.com/R2XkrLUrEq — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 11, 2023

Currently, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have secured 7 victories out of 12 matches, placing them in second position on the points table. Their impressive performance thus far has made them a formidable contender to finish in the top two. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have claimed the top position on the points table.

