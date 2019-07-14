Headlines

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 final: Best picks for New Zealand v England in Cricket World Cup today

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today 's match, New Zealand v England Dream11 Team Player List, NZ Dream11 Team Player List, ENG Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips World Cup 2019, New Zealand v England Head to Head

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2019, 02:30 PM IST

Dream11 Prediction - New Zealand vs England

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for New Zealand v England World Cup match today at Lord's on Sunday, July 14.

 

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler is best option among the wicketkeepers. 

Batsmen: Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor are the best batsmen in the two teams.

Allrounders: Jimmy Neesham, Ben Stokes and Mitchell Santner are viable options. 

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid are the ones to watch for with the ball.

 

NZ vs ENG My Dream11 Team 1

Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Jofra Archer, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Adil Rashid.

 

ENG vs NZ My Dream11 Team 2

Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Santner, Jofra Archer, Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Adil Rashid. 

 

NZ vs ENG Dotball Team Player List

Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Adil Rashid.

 

NZ vs ENG Probable Playing 11

Team New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Team England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood.

 

New Zealand v England (Teams)

New Zealand (NZ) Squad: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi. 

England (ENG) Squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

 

NZ vs ENG: Match Details

This is the final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Lord's in London. The match will start at 3 PM IST on Sunday.

 

