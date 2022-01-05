'Ekdam se form badal dia, jazbat badal diye' - Netizens laud Pujara, Rahane for their fifties

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar stated that the duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane had just one more inning to save their careers. Well, it seems the pair of them listened and obliged duly to the wake call of Gavaskar, as both the batsmen scored their respective fifties in the second innings versus South Africa on Wednesday.

Pujara and Rahane were under pressure for their lean patch in the past games, in the first Test match in Centurion neither of them could make a valuable impact, and in the first inning of the second Test in Johannesburg also, both Pujara and Rahane struggled comprehensively.

However, the pair seems to have gotten their wake up call as Cheteshwar Pujara scored 53 runs in 86 balls including 10 boundaries, while Ajinkya Rahane stuck 58 runs in 78 balls including 8 boundaries and one six in the first session of Day 3.

Fans on Twitter were overjoyed to see the duo finally coming alive, and giving their best for Team India. While some fans lauded the Indian pair, others posted hilarious memes as they were under pressure to perform.

Here is how netizens applauded Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara for their fifties:

Dravid watching Rahane and Pujara's batting pic.twitter.com/4Jm6FIf7DA January 5, 2022

Indian fans on there way to apologise to Rahane and Pujara:- pic.twitter.com/vUCUDXBTKx — ASmemesss (@asmemesss) January 5, 2022