DCW vs RCBW WPL 2024 Final Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

DC-W vs RCB-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for WPL final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 05:26 PM IST

DCW vs RCBW WPL 2024 Final Dream11 prediction
The Royal Challengers Bangalore women are set to face off against the Delhi Capitals women in the final of the WPL 2024. RCB women secured their spot in the final by defeating the defending champions MI women in the tournament, setting up an exciting clash with DC women. This will be RCB women's first appearance in the final, while DC women have previous experience in this high-stakes match. Both teams are eager to claim their first championship title.

In the previous edition's final, DC women came tantalizingly close to victory but ultimately fell short. Led by Meg Lanning, the team is determined to reverse their fortunes this time around. RCB women, on the other hand, have defied expectations by reaching the final and are determined to capitalize on this opportunity. Their impressive victory over MI women in the semi-final showcased their resilience and skill.

Both teams boast some of the top players in the world. DC women feature stars like Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, and Alice Capsey. RCB women, on the other hand, have a formidable lineup including Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Renuka Singh Thakur. Young talents on both sides are eager to shine on the grand stage and leave their mark in this highly anticipated final showdown.

Match details

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Final 

Date & Time: Mar 17, 07:30 PM

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 

DCW vs RCBW Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper - Richa Ghosh

Batters - Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma

All-rounder - Alice Perry, Alice Capsi, Marizane Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Devine

Bowlers - Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

DCW vs RCBW MyDream 11 Team

Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry, Ellyse Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Devine, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

