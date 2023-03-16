Search icon
DC vs GG WPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants are currently at the bottom of the points table after RCB secured their first win in the WPL 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 03:09 PM IST

DC vs GG WPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
DC vs GG, WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals will face off against the Gujarat Giants in the 14th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The game will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

The Delhi Capitals, led by Meg Lanning, currently hold second place in the WPL 2023 standings with eight points. In their last five games, they have only lost one match against the Mumbai Indians. The team is coming into this game with a six-wicket victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants, led by Sneh Rana, have only managed to win one game out of their five matches so far, against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They are currently at the bottom of the points table after RCB secured their first win in the WPL 2023. The Giants are coming into this game after a 55-run loss against the Mumbai Indians, failing to chase the target of 162 runs set by the Mumbai team.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

Date & Time: Thursday, March 16, 7:30 PM 

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

DC vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Taniya Bhatia, Sushma Verma

Batters: Meg Lanning (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana

All-rounders: Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley (VC)

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

DC vs GG My Dream11 team

Taniya Bhatia, Sushma Verma, Meg Lanning (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley (VC), Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.

Probable playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (Wk), Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris.

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (Wk), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana (C), Mansi Joshi

