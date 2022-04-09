Search icon
CSK vs SRH: Dwaine Pretorius dropped by Chennai, netizens say franchise made big blunder

Chennai Super Kings squared off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium, although netizens weren't happy with Dwaine Pretorius' benching.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 09, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad squared off at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in the first match of double header on Saturday. CSK vs SRH match is of all the more importance for both the teams as they are still winless in IPL 2022 so far. 

With two points up for grabs, skippers of both CSK and SRH made a handful of changes to their teams. Dwaine Pretorius was dropped by CSK, while Maheesh Theekshana came in, on the other hand, Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen replaced Abdul Samad and Romario Shepherd for SRH. 

Meanwhile, CSK fans were not all happy to see the change as they felt Dwaine Pretorius was one of their best bowlers in the previous games, as per various fans. 

While some users on Twitter made their displeasure known after the change in playing XI, others shared hilarious memes as well regarding CSK's strategy for this match. 

Talking about the CSK vs SRH match, Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl. After being sent out to bat first, CSK lost both their openers early, as Washington Sundar dismissed Robin Uthappa after 15 runs, and shortly after, Ruturaj Gaikwad was also sent back to the dugout by T Natarajan. 

Chennai had managed to score 84/2 after 12 overs. 

