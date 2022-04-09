CSK vs SRH: Dwaine Pretorius dropped by Chennai, netizens say franchise made big blunder

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad squared off at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in the first match of double header on Saturday. CSK vs SRH match is of all the more importance for both the teams as they are still winless in IPL 2022 so far.

With two points up for grabs, skippers of both CSK and SRH made a handful of changes to their teams. Dwaine Pretorius was dropped by CSK, while Maheesh Theekshana came in, on the other hand, Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen replaced Abdul Samad and Romario Shepherd for SRH.

Meanwhile, CSK fans were not all happy to see the change as they felt Dwaine Pretorius was one of their best bowlers in the previous games, as per various fans.

While some users on Twitter made their displeasure known after the change in playing XI, others shared hilarious memes as well regarding CSK's strategy for this match.

Here's how netizens reacted to Dwaine Pretorius being benched:

Dwaine Pretorius Performance in last 2 games for CSK:



31/2 vs LSG

30/2 vs PBKS



Can't believe they dropped him. — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) April 9, 2022

Pretorius was performing, so CSK feared they might end up winning any game because of him. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 9, 2022

Woah. CSK get in Theekshana at last but for Pretorius. Been a weird time for them as a unit. Let's see. April 9, 2022

This franchise drops Pretorius, continues with Dube and Mukesh, benches Rajvardhan Hangargekar and still expects to win a game — Titu Mama (@TituTweets_) April 9, 2022

Pretorius out, CSK management doing everything to let down fans — (@Ashwin_tweetz) April 9, 2022

Dropped their best bowler Pretorius



I rate Theekshana but Bravo should have made way for him if they wanted him in the squad. — Rajdeep Singh (@CricRajdeep) April 9, 2022

Csk has made a blunder by dropping Pretorius.

But hope csk wins this. April 9, 2022

Talking about the CSK vs SRH match, Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl. After being sent out to bat first, CSK lost both their openers early, as Washington Sundar dismissed Robin Uthappa after 15 runs, and shortly after, Ruturaj Gaikwad was also sent back to the dugout by T Natarajan.

Chennai had managed to score 84/2 after 12 overs.