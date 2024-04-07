Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film left producer in debt, was rejected by superstar, distributors refused to release, became year's biggest hit

'I thought people...': Rohit Sharma opens up on 2023 ODI World final loss to Australia

'Subhash Chandra Bose was a...': Netaji's kin slams Kangana Ranaut over 'first PM' remark

DNA Verified: Supreme Court bans EVM due to glitches? EC reveals the truth

Integration of technology is key to a restaurant's success, says Abhishek Bose, CEO and Founder of My Menu

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Stage collapses during PM Modi's roadshow in Jabalpur, several injured

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

This film left producer in debt, was rejected by superstar, distributors refused to release, became year's biggest hit

8 common foods that increase blood sugar level

Batters to hit most runs in last over in IPL

Lion vs Tiger vs Cheetah: Which is stronger?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Shocking! Another Indian Student Dies In United States, Probe Underway: Indian Consulate In New York

West Bengal News: NIA Team Attacked in East Medinipur, Officer Injured, Vehicle Vandalized

Lalu Yadav Arrest Warrant: Big Blow To RJD Chief Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Bihar News

This film left producer in debt, was rejected by superstar, distributors refused to release, became year's biggest hit

Crew box office collection day 9: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer enters Rs 100-crore club

Divyenndu finally reveals if Munna Tripathi will return in Mirzapur 3: 'I shall declare that...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

CSK vs KKR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 22 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 09:23 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the upcoming 22nd match of the IPL 2024 season, Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 8th at 7:30 PM IST. Kolkata Knight Riders have been performing exceptionally well, winning all 3 of their matches so far and leading the table with 6 points and a net run rate of +2.518. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have won two out of their 4 matches and currently stand 3rd on the table with 4 points and a net run rate of +0.517.

Kolkata will aim to maintain their winning streak, while Chennai will seek to bounce back after two consecutive defeats. Fans can expect an exciting match between these two teams.

Match details

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 22

Date & Time: Apr 08, 07:30 PM

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Harshit Rana

CSK vs KKR My Dream11 team

Phil Salt, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Rachin Ravindra, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Starc, Deepak Chahar

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Rashmika Mandanna reveals worst thing about 'rocket' Vijay Deverakonda: 'He is just too...'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Hyderabad today

Agra Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and other details

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, status quo maintained for 7th straight time

Meet star with 30 flops, no solo hit in 22 years, career got ruined; then gave highest-grossing film at age 66, now he..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement