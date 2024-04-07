CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

CSK vs KKR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 22 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the upcoming 22nd match of the IPL 2024 season, Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 8th at 7:30 PM IST. Kolkata Knight Riders have been performing exceptionally well, winning all 3 of their matches so far and leading the table with 6 points and a net run rate of +2.518. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have won two out of their 4 matches and currently stand 3rd on the table with 4 points and a net run rate of +0.517.

Kolkata will aim to maintain their winning streak, while Chennai will seek to bounce back after two consecutive defeats. Fans can expect an exciting match between these two teams.

Match details

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 22

Date & Time: Apr 08, 07:30 PM

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Harshit Rana

CSK vs KKR My Dream11 team

Phil Salt, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Rachin Ravindra, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Starc, Deepak Chahar