'Big fan of Rahul Dravid after Adelaide Test in 2003,' Vijay Shankar tells SRH captain David Warner

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, franchises are making sure to keep fans close to their favourite players.

In a recent Instagram Live session with Australian batsman David Warner, Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar said that he used to look up to former batsman Rahul Dravid while growing up.

Shankar said that he started following Dravid after the batsman's match-winning knock at the Adelaide Oval against Australia.

"I looked up to Rahul Dravid growing up, I became a big fan of him after the Adelaide Test in 2003, that was an amazing knock," Shankar told Warner.

Shankar last played a match for India in 2019 against West Indies at Manchester.

As for the 2003 match, in the Test against Australia, the hosts piled on 556 runs in the first innings, owing to Ricky Ponting's 242 runs.

India were struggling at 85/4 and it was then that Dravid and VVS Laxman got together to form a 303-run stand. Dravid went on to play a knock of 233 runs to take India's total to 523.

India later went on to bundle out Australia for 196 runs in the second innings. Dravid also batted an unbeaten knock of 72 runs in the second innings to take India over the line by four wickets.