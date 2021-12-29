Women's IPL in the pipeline? BCCI secretary Jay Shah reveals plans

After seeing the success of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and the participation of a total of eight Indian players in it, the need to have a Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) has only risen.

Talking about the same BCCI secretary Jay Shah has stated that the board is working on a plan to organise the event in the near future. He also praised the way the Indian women cricketers played in foreign leagues like WBBL and The Hundred.

"The women's T20 Challenge has drawn a huge interest among the fans and that is an encouraging sign. We all want a league like IPL for our women cricketers, but it is not just about putting together three or four teams and announcing the launch of a women's IPL league. There are a lot of factors that come into play like a dedicated window, availability of international stars and bilateral commitments of member boards to name a few. We are exploring all our options and working towards organising a similar league for our female players in future," Shah said, according to Hindustan Times.

He added, "Players like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur have been very vocal about India having its own T20 league and helping overhaul the standard of the game in India".

As far as the Indian players are concerned, Harmanpreet Kaur, who had played the WBBL, had won the player of the series award for scoring 399 runs and taking 15 wickets in the tournament. She became the first Indian player to win this award.

In The Hundred, Shafali Verma, Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma all took part. Indian opener Rodrigues even finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament after she smashed 249 runs in seven matches at an average of 41.50 and a strike rate of 150.90.

All-rounder Deepti had picked ten wickets in eight matches at an average of 13.6, an economy of 5.26, and a strike rate of 15.5.

He continued to add, "Having a league similar to the IPL will surely benefit our cricketers as they will get to play alongside international stars. Other than Smriti and Harmanpreet, other Indian team women cricketers did well in leagues like The Hundred and WBBL. Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Poonam Yadav are all sought-after players and role models in India. Their stint will definitely help them grow in confidence".