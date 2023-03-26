Search icon
BCCI announces annual contracts: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya earn big promotions, KL Rahul demoted

KL Rahul was demoted to B from A grade while Ajinkya Rahane and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were removed from contracts. Sanju Samson won his maiden contract bagging a spot in C Grade.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 11:44 PM IST

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the biggest gainer while under-pressure batter KL Rahul was among those demoted as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2022-23 season on Sunday.

Jadeja joined Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in A plus category, the topmost among BCCI’s 4 contract categories where players earn Rs 7 crore annually. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel were also big gainers as they were promoted to A category from C and B, respectively. A has a remuneration for Rs 5 crore, while B is valued at Rs 3 crore and C at Rs 1 crore.

KL Rahul was demoted to B from A grade while Ajinkya Rahane and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were removed from contracts. Sanju Samson won his maiden contract bagging a spot in C grade.

BCCI contact announcements list

Grade A+: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja

Grade A: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant

Grade B: KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubhman Gill

Grade C: Sanju Samson, Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat

 

