AUS vs SA: Australia wins first Test against South Africa inside two days at the Gabba

Australia vs South Africa 1st Test

Australia beat South Africa by six wickets in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead on a dreadful Gabba pitch that saw 34 wickets fall in two days. Following South Africa's second innings dismissal for 99, Australia's batters chased down 34 runs after tea to secure a two-day triumph at the Gabba.

With 34 wickets falling in two days, the Gabba pitch was a bowler's paradise, and this would not be an idle Test pitch due to the lack of competition between the bat and the ball. After losing its openers early, Australia was given a modest target of 34 to chase. The Proteas were intrigued after the dismissal of Steven Smith and Travis Head, but they allowed 19 extras, giving Australia a 1-0 series lead.

It’s all over at The Gabba, inside two days!



Australia extend their lead at the top of the #WTC23 standings with a six-wicket win



Watch the rest of the #AUSvSA series LIVE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v with a Full Tour Pass pic.twitter.com/OmeITaMEDs — ICC (@ICC) December 18, 2022

After lunch, the Proteas began on three for two and gained only two runs before Sarel Erwee was caught at gully by Cameron Green, who sprang high to take an edge off Pat Cummins. Temba Bavuma and Zondo put on 42 runs before Nathan Lyon caught Bavuma lbw for 29.

After dismissing Kyle Verreynne and all-rounder Marco Jansen in three balls for ducks, the Proteas soon imploded, losing 4 for 17. Keshav Maharaj survived a bit longer before getting caught behind for 16 by Mitchell Starc, who had earlier bowled Rassie van der Dussen for a duck with a trademark in-swinging yorker. Starc is the seventh Australian to reach the 300-wicket mark.

The series opener is also only Australia's second two-day Test, following a win over the West Indies in 1931, and the second-shortest by balls on these shores, following the fifth Test against South Africa at the MCG in 1932.

The next game is the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, which Australia won by an innings and 14 runs last year after failing to make it to lunch on day three.

While the Australian bowlers should be commended for their excellent lines and lengths during the two days of play, the Gabba surface undoubtedly contributed to the carnage.

Only two batters scored more than 38 runs in the match, with Head of Australia scoring 92 and Kyle Verreynne of South Africa scoring 64 in their respective first innings.

