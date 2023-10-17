Headlines

Cricket

AFG vs NZ ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

Check out all the details related to New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Chennai

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 09:18 PM IST

New Zealand is set to face Afghanistan in the 16th match of the ODI Cricket World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 18. New Zealand has been in impressive form, winning both of their matches and currently holding the second position in the standings. On the other hand, Afghanistan has managed to secure one victory out of their three games and currently sits in the sixth position in the rankings.

In their recent encounter, New Zealand clashed with Bangladesh, winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. Bangladesh had a rocky start, losing their first wicket on the very first ball. However, the experienced pair of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan contributed crucial runs after the early wickets fell. Despite their efforts, Bangladesh could only muster 245 runs on the scoreboard, New Zealand also lost an early wicket but quickly built strong partnerships, leading them to a comfortable eight-wicket victory.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan faced England in their recent match, with England winning the toss and electing to field. Afghanistan got off to a strong start, with Gurbaz leading the way with his impressive 80-run performance. They faced some challenges during the middle overs but finished strongly, posting a total of 284 runs. England, on the other hand, struggled to get going and lost wickets at regular intervals, preventing them from forming significant partnerships. This ultimately resulted in a 69-run loss for England. It promises to be an exciting clash between New Zealand and Afghanistan, with both teams looking to make their mark in the ODI Cricket World Cup.

Live Streaming Details

NZ vs AFG, World Cup 2023: When is New Zealand vs Afghanistan match to be played?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match will be played on Wednesday, October 18. 

NZ vs AFG, World Cup 2023: At what time New Zealand vs Afghanistan match will be played?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match will be played at 2:00 pm IST. 

NZ vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Where will the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match be played?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

NZ vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. 

NZ vs AFG, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match online for free? 

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

PITCH REPORT

MA Chidambaram Stadium offers a pitch that is going to be helpful to the batters. Pacers may enjoy some seam and swing at the start and reverse swing towards the end. Slower deliveries can be really deceptive when used properly and trouble the batters. Teams winning the toss choose to bowl, with the average first innings score being 231.

WEATHER REPORT

Chennai is expected to remain rain-free with a peak temperature of 32°C around midday, gradually cooling down to 29°C in the evening. The evening, though, might experience a degree of humidity. The chances of dew forming towards the later phases of the match are possible

PROBABLE PLAYING XI

New Zealand

Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, DJ Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, MS Chapman, Tom Latham (C), Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, MJ Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

Afghanistan

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, R Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, IA Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

