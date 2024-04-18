LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants eye win against in-form Chennai Super Kings

Cricket
Follow live score from match 34 of TATA IPL 2024 between LSG and CSK here.
The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Currently, LSG is positioned at number 5 after playing six matches. Under the leadership of KL Rahul, the team has secured three victories and suffered three defeats in the tournament thus far. On the other hand, CSK has accumulated eight points and holds the third position in the standings. Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK has emerged victorious in four out of their six matches.
The upcoming match between LSG and CSK promises to be an exciting clash between two competitive teams vying for a crucial win in the IPL. Stay tuned to witness the thrilling action unfold at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
CSK have an average opening stand of 27.16 in the current IPL season, ranking them eighth out of the 10 teams. LSG are just below CSK, with KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock averaging 24.16. Rajasthan Royals (RR) have the lowest average opening stand at 20.29.
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Richard Gleeson, Deepak Chahar
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni