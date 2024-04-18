LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants eye win against in-form Chennai Super Kings

Follow live score from match 34 of TATA IPL 2024 between LSG and CSK here.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Currently, LSG is positioned at number 5 after playing six matches. Under the leadership of KL Rahul, the team has secured three victories and suffered three defeats in the tournament thus far. On the other hand, CSK has accumulated eight points and holds the third position in the standings. Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK has emerged victorious in four out of their six matches.

The upcoming match between LSG and CSK promises to be an exciting clash between two competitive teams vying for a crucial win in the IPL. Stay tuned to witness the thrilling action unfold at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.