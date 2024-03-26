Twitter
Cricket

CSK vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Score: Rachin Ravindra departs for 46, CSK one down

Follow live score from match 7 of TATA IPL 2024 between CSK and GT here.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 08:00 PM IST

Young captains Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill are set to lock horns in Chennai. CSK and GT both started their IPL 2024 campaign with wins, but only one team will maintain their winning streak after this clash.

Live streaming details

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match?

The Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match?

The Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app.

 

 

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 26 Mar 2024, 07:41 PM

    CSK vs GT IPL 2024: CSK 58/0 in 5 overs

    Omarzai continues. Gaikwad drives for four through mid-off. Rachin smashes a six over midwicket. Fifty partnership up. Another boundary through mid-off. A wide and a single to end the over.

  • 26 Mar 2024, 07:36 PM

    CSK vs GT IPL 2024: CSK 13/0 in 2 overs

    Umesh starts from the other end. Rachin punches to cover. Next, he drives to extra cover. Rachin's uppish drive falls ahead of mid-off. He smashes a six over square leg. Another boundary through covers off a full and wide delivery.

  • 26 Mar 2024, 07:08 PM

    CSK vs GT IPL 2024: CSK 2/0 in 1 over

    Gaikwad and Ravindra step onto the field. Azmatullah Omarzai to bowl for GT. Gaikwad defends the first ball to point. Gaikwad pulls the next one to mid-on for a single. Rachin tucks it to deep fine leg for a single. Fuller delivery, Gaikwad defends to point. Gaikwad gets a lifeline as Sai Kishore drops a catch at first slip off Omarzai's bowling.

     

     

  • 26 Mar 2024, 07:02 PM

    CSK vs GT IPL 2024: Teams

    Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson

     

     

  • 26 Mar 2024, 07:02 PM

    CSK vs GT IPL 2024: Toss

    'Gujarat Titans win the toss and opt to bowl.

  • 26 Mar 2024, 06:41 PM

    CSK vs GT IPL 2024: Head-to-Head Record

    Matches Played: 5

    Chennai Super Kings: 2

    Gujarat Titans: 3

    Last Result: CSK won by 5 wickets (2023)

  • 26 Mar 2024, 06:40 PM

    CSK vs GT IPL 2024: Squads

    Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

    Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav

  • 26 Mar 2024, 06:39 PM

    CSK vs GT IPL 2024: Weather and pitch conditions

    There's no threat of rain in Chennai, but the humidity level is expected to be high and dew might come into play in the second innings. The pitch played well for both batters and bowlers in the first game and expect more of the same on Tuesday.

  • 26 Mar 2024, 06:38 PM

    CSK vs GT IPL 2024: Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Chennai Super Kings' match against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024.

