CSK vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Score: Rachin Ravindra departs for 46, CSK one down

Follow live score from match 7 of TATA IPL 2024 between CSK and GT here.
Young captains Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill are set to lock horns in Chennai. CSK and GT both started their IPL 2024 campaign with wins, but only one team will maintain their winning streak after this clash.
Live streaming details
Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match?
The Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match?
The Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app.
Gaikwad and Ravindra step onto the field. Azmatullah Omarzai to bowl for GT. Gaikwad defends the first ball to point. Gaikwad pulls the next one to mid-on for a single. Rachin tucks it to deep fine leg for a single. Fuller delivery, Gaikwad defends to point. Gaikwad gets a lifeline as Sai Kishore drops a catch at first slip off Omarzai's bowling.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav
There's no threat of rain in Chennai, but the humidity level is expected to be high and dew might come into play in the second innings. The pitch played well for both batters and bowlers in the first game and expect more of the same on Tuesday.