Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Zupee, first skill-based online gaming platform, rolls out paid period leave, details of new policy

The new policy goes one step further in creating a healthy and welcoming work environment for its female employees by addressing the long-standing stigma surrounding menstruation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 07:31 AM IST

Zupee, first skill-based online gaming platform, rolls out paid period leave, details of new policy
Zupee (Picture Credits: Twitter- @ZupeeOfficial)

Online skill-based gaming platform Zupee on Monday announced the introduction of paid period leaves policy` for its female employees, the company said.

The period leave policy can be availed every month, with one leave per month, whether working from the office or home.

In an effort to combat the long-standing stigma around menstruation, the new policy is a step further to building a healthy and comfortable working environment for its female employees, the company said.

"By implementing this policy, Zupee is not only acknowledging and safeguarding female colleague`s health but also, raising awareness to avoid menstrual stigmatisation," said Surabhi Sanchita, Vice President, Human Resources at Zupee, in a statement.

(Also Read: Meet Ankit Aggarwal, IMT Ghaziabad graduate who bagged biggest ever offer on Shark Tank, his net worth is whopping)

"We believe that this policy will enable our female colleagues to better manage their health and strike a balance between personal and professional life," she added.

Zupee is the first skill-based online gaming platform to roll out a period leave policy, the company said, noting that the policy will be in effect from April 1.

Several other start-ups have recently launched the initiative for their female employees.

Online food delivery company Swiggy gives two days monthly "time off" to its women delivery partners, while Zomato grants its female employees 10 days paid leave in a year during the period. Edtech platform Byju's also allows its women employees to avail themselves of up to 12 Period Leaves (PELs) in a year. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Auto Expo 2023: 5 cars at display that are launching in India this year
E-passport, SMS, online banking: Here’s how to check Post Office savings account balance in 6 ways
Photos: From Virat Kohli , Hardik Pandya to KL Rahul; these cricketers married Bollywood actresses
Happy Chocolate Day: From Kumar Gaurav and Shahid Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, a look at Bollywood's OG chocolate boys
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 best-looking cars that you can’t afford to miss
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MP TET 2023 answer key out: Official website, how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.