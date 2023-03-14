Meet Ankit Aggarwal, IMT Ghaziabad graduate who bagged biggest ever offer on Shark Tank, his net worth is whopping

Ankit Aggarwal, 37, was certain of only one thing: he had a "bug" inside of him that kept driving him to start his own business and create something of his own. As other college students would rush to acquire jobs, he claims that even as a student sitting in his dorm room, he would be occupied with the startup ideas that kept coming to him. Today, Ankit founded Unstop, an early talent engagement and hiring platform with over 5 million users and $2.5 million in revenue this year, which is situated in Delhi.

The business just turned down the biggest offer on Shark Tank, which was Rs 5 crore offered by Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Cardekho.

Ankit Aggarwal’s journey from a blog to a multi-million company

Unstop's concept originated from a blog that was started in a hostel room and eventually grew into a fully-fledged, multi-million-dollar startup.

Ankit was pursuing MBA at IMT Ghaziabad and he wanted to take part in several programmes and competitions that were hosted by various institutions, universities and businesses. But he never received timely notifications about these events. Then in 2010, he started writing a blog where he started posting information about the events as soon as he received it.

Ankit enrolled in Harvard Business School to pursue a scholarship programme while continuing to work on his blog. He was one of the few people who were awarded a 100% scholarship from Harvard Business School for one of their coveted leadership programs. He noticed the same pattern there as well. The students wanted to explore several opportunities to see which industry is best suited for them and gain CV points and finally get placed. So, while he was in Harward he realised that this idea could have monetary value as well since he saw this trend around.

Ankit's first significant breakthrough came when Reliance and the Aditya Birla Group contacted him and they asked him if he can reach out to students and start an employer brand which seemed like the right time for him to transform the blog into a website in 2017.

In 2019, Ankit started the company with a few restrictions. The company started collaborating with a few schools and slowly started incorporating different fields being offered in colleges, such as engineering, arts and commerce in 2020.

Then, in 2021, we pivoted from being just a listing platform. And now, a user can create web pages, make and take payments, do coding, and also do assessments on our platform,” says Ankit.

Today, Unstop has 5 million users, 10,000 colleges, and more than 1,000 companies listing their opportunities. As per reports, Ankit has a net worth of over Rs. 45.3 Cr. Apart from being the founder and CEO of Unstop, he is also a TEDx speaker and also Forbes-GMI Top 100 Great People Managers.