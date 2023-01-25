Zomato launches new 'Gold' loyalty program with discounts on food delivery, dining in at restaurants

Zomato update: The industry leader in online food delivery, Zomato, has relaunched its loyalty program, Zomato Gold. Customers can take advantage of discounts on food delivery and in-restaurant dining with this service. Users must pay an initial subscription of Rs 149 for a three-month membership in order to avail this service. A free three-month trial of Zomato Gold will also be provided to customers who previously participated in the company's Pro Plus reward program, which was discontinued in 2021.

In recent years, Zomato's loyalty program has had four iterations. Zomato introduced Pro in 2020, which took the place of the initial Zomato Gold membership plan, before launching Pro Plus in 2021. Pro included further incentives including priority deliveries and savings on food orders, whilst Gold focused on discounts for eating at restaurants. Zomato paused Pro Plus in July 2021 when it was revealed that it was attempting to make its loyalty program more centered on dining in.

Zomato recently stopped its 10-minute food delivery service because it was having trouble coming up with methods to grow the service. After receiving complaints from restaurants all throughout India in 2019, the firm was forced to halt its Infinity Dining service.

Also read: The impact of inflation on your finances: Strategies for planning and protection

In the meantime, Swiggy, Zomato's major opponent, has increased its efforts to capitalize from restaurant dining in by acquiring Dine Out from Times Internet. According to a source close to the project, there are plans to combine everything from food ordering and restaurant dining in to grocery deliveries into the Swiggy One membership's Dine Out integration.

The integration of grocery delivery made by Blinkit with Zomato's loyalty program will be its biggest challenge. The leader in food delivery has indicated that it would test a combined loyalty program with Blinkit, which it purchased in 2021 for $570 million.