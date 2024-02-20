Twitter
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's net worth, investments, brands, fees

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 10:37 PM IST

One of India's most adored couples, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in a serene ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, captivating hearts worldwide. Beyond their enchanting love story, they've stood as beacons of inspiration, supporting each other through thick and thin, setting a remarkable benchmark for relationships.

Their journey to becoming one of India's wealthiest couples, with an estimated net worth surpassing Rs 1300 crore, is a testament to their relentless dedication and hard work. Delving into their financial avenues sheds light on their impressive net worth.

As one of cricket's modern icons, Virat Kohli's earnings stem from various sources. His annual Grade A+ contract with the BCCI brings in Rs 7 crore, alongside match fees ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. 

His association with IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore has been lucrative, with earnings totaling over Rs 173 crore from the league alone, according to GQ India report. Furthermore, his endorsements with prominent brands like Myntra, Puma, and Audi India contribute significantly to his wealth.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma commands a significant presence in the entertainment industry. With fees of around Rs 7 crore per project and endorsements from leading brands like Puma and Livspace, her earnings soar annually. Additionally, her entrepreneurial ventures, including the production house Clean Slate Filmz and the clothing line Nush, showcase her diverse talents.

Together, the couple has ventured into start-up investments, diversifying their financial portfolio. From Kohli's involvement in ventures like Sports Convo to Sharma's investments in Wholsum Foods, their combined entrepreneurial spirit highlights their shared vision for financial growth and innovation.

Their journey, marked by love, success, and shared aspirations, serves as a beacon of hope and admiration for many across the globe.

