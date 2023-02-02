Union Budget 2023: Focus on health sector; 157 nursing colleges, mission to end sickle cell anemia and more

Union Budget 2023: On February 1, 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the budget for the years 2023–2024. The health sector, which contributes significantly to the nation's GDP and is a substantial source of employment, was the subject of numerous important budget announcements. Let's take a look at the key health-related announcements made in the Union Budget 2023:

157 new nursing colleges to be established:

A total of 157 nursing colleges would be established, according to the finance minister, to train future nurses. The government is also concentrating on expanding employment options in the health industry.

Elimination of sickle cell anaemia:

A mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by the year 2047 will be launched which now affects people from age 0 to 40 years. There will be a screening of around 7 crore people within the country and incentives will be given by the central and the state government.

Hubs for medical research and pharmaceutical innovation:

A few of the ICMR's laboratories will have research facilities installed, and R&D teams and medical colleges from the public and commercial sectors will be urged to collaborate on research and innovation. A new initiative will be started to foster research and innovation, and the industry will be urged to contribute to it.

Medical technology and medical equipment syllabus:

Future medical technology, high-end manufacturing, and research will be advanced, and specialised multidisciplinary courses for medical devices will be introduced.

Increased budget allocation for the health sector:

In the Budget for 2022–23, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was given an allocation of Rs 86,200 crore, a 16 per cent increase from the prior fiscal year. The National Tele Mental Health and the National Digital Platform were also mentioned in the budget.

Consistent increase in budget allocation for the health sector:

The budgetary allotment for the health sector has steadily increased over the last few years, totalling Rs 67,112 crore in the budget 2020–21 and Rs 63,538 crore in the budget 2019–20. The country's economic development depends heavily on the health industry.

