Business

Transline Technologies Limited unveils SmartCAMSTORE+, a tool expected to revolutionising CCTV footage storage

Transline Technologies’ SmartCAMSTORE+ offers a host of advanced features aimed at optimising storage space and streamlining access to CCTV footage.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 07:23 PM IST

In today's fast-paced world, the need for efficient and reliable CCTV footage storage solutions has never been more critical. Maintaining the footage of security systems and CCTVs has been a challenge for the common man as they take up a great amount of storage space on our devices but are nonetheless necessary to maintain. It has always been a problem which the users face on a daily basis while maintaining their need for security through CCTV cameras whether to safeguard your home, office, factory or any other place of importance.
 
The tech-giant based out of Delhi, Transline Technologies Limited has come up with a solution for this Herculean problem. They have developed “SmartCAMSTORE+”, the ultimate cloud-based storage solution designed to revolutionise how businesses safeguard their surveillance data. With advanced features and unparalleled convenience, SmartCAMSTORE+ is changing the game for industries across the board.
 
Transline Technologies’ SmartCAMSTORE+ offers a host of advanced features aimed at optimising storage space and streamlining access to CCTV footage. With smart compression technology, users can enjoy up to 90% compression rates, ensuring maximum storage efficiency without compromising on quality. Retrieving footage is a breeze with easy access via URL, and users can download and view video files with unparalleled ease.
 
One of the standout features of the product is that it helps its consumers in seamless integration with existing IP CCTV systems of any make. This means businesses can enhance their surveillance capabilities without the need for a complete overhaul of their current setup. SmartCAMSTORE+ acts as an extension to existing systems, providing added storage capacity and peace of mind.
 
From schools and malls to hospitals and corporate offices, this revolutionary product by Transline Technologies caters to a wide range of industries and sectors. Whether it's retail chains, QSR chains, or large format retail outlets, SmartCAMSTORE+ offers the perfect storage solution. Banks, housing societies, and airports alike can benefit from the enhanced security and efficiency provided by SmartCAMSTORE+.
 
Arun Gupta, Managing Director, Transline Technologies Limited says, “It has always been sort of a challenge for CCTV surveillance users to handle storage of data as the data over a period of time becomes bulky and takes up a lot of space on our devices which in-turn increases the cost of consumers because they have to eventually get bigger storage spaces to accommodate the surveillance footage, SmartCAMSTORE+ will prove to be a game changer in this regard. No more extra expenses of storage devices for end consumer, they can simply use this technology and reap the benefits of it when it comes to storage.”
 

One of the biggest challenges businesses face is the fear of losing important CCTV footage when needed most. With SmartCAMSTORE+, this fear becomes a thing of the past. By leveraging advanced compression technology, SmartCAMSTORE+ allows businesses to store more footage in the same space, ensuring that critical footage is always readily available when needed.
 
SmartCAMSTORE+ is not just a storage solution – it's a game-changer for businesses seeking to enhance their surveillance capabilities. With advanced features, seamless integration, and unparalleled efficiency, SmartCAMSTORE+ is leading the way in revolutionising CCTV footage storage. Join the ranks of businesses across industries and experience the difference with SmartCAMSTORE+.

