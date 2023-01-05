Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Tech layoffs continue in 2023: Salesforce to lay off more than 7,350 employees, details inside

Benioff, who co-founded Salesforce in 1999, recently assumed sole leadership of the company after Bret Taylor stepped down as CEO and vice-chairman.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 09:13 AM IST

Tech layoffs continue in 2023: Salesforce to lay off more than 7,350 employees, details inside
Tech layoffs continue in 2023: Salesforce to lay off more than 7,350 employees, details inside

Salesforce is laying off about 10 per cent of its workforce, more than 7,350 employees, in the latest round of job cuts in the tech industry as corporations cut back on software and another spending.

The San Francisco cloud computing software company will also be closing some offices, according to a regulatory filing Wednesday.

“The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing decisions,” said CEO Marc Benioff in a letter to employees. 

“With this in mind, we've made the very difficult decision to reduce our workforce by about 10 per cent, mostly over the coming weeks.”

(Also Read: After Meta, Twitter, Amazon, THIS tech giant lays off hundreds of employees)

According to PTI, Benioff, who co-founded Salesforce in 1999, recently became the sole CEO after Bret Taylor resigned as co-CEO and vice chairman in November.

Benioff said employees being released will receive nearly five months of pay, health insurance, career resources, and other benefits.

“This is a smart poker move by Benioff to preserve margins in an uncertain backdrop as the company clearly overbuilt out its organisation over the past few years along with the rest of the tech sector with a slowdown now on the horizon," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a client note.

(Also Read: PM Kisan 13th instalment: Farmers likely to receive payment this month, details here)

Salesforce employs about 73,500 people.

The company anticipates USD 1.4 billion to USD 2.1 billion in charges related to its plan. That includes USD 1 billion to USD 1.4 billion in charges tied to employee transition, severance payments, employee benefits, and stock-based compensation. 

There will be USD 450 million to USD 650 million in charges for office closings. Approximately USD 800 million to USD 1 billion in charges are expected to occur in its fiscal fourth quarter, PTI reported. 

Tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic to keep up with soaring demand, but Salesforce had been growing rapidly since at least 2018. Its workforce more than doubled between then and 2021.

Employee restructuring efforts are expected to be mostly complete by the end of Salesforce's fiscal 2024. Actions related to its office closings are anticipated to be fully complete in fiscal 2026.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Bigg Boss OTT fame Neha Bhasin sets internet on fire with her bold looks in bikini
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Streaming This Week: Monica O My Darling, Mukhbir, Tanaav, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Can you spot the number hidden in THIS pic?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.