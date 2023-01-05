Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

After Meta, Twitter, Amazon, THIS tech giant lays off hundreds of employees

Around the end of 2022, ByteDance let go of hundreds of workers across numerous departments.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 06:49 AM IST

After Meta, Twitter, Amazon, THIS tech giant lays off hundreds of employees
After Meta, Twitter, Amazon, THIS tech giant lays off hundreds of employees

Many big tech companies, like Twitter, Meta, Amazon, and many others, let thousands of people go last year in an effort to reduce costs. Around the end of 2022, ByteDance let go of hundreds of staff across several departments, according to a report from Reuters, which cited the South China Morning Post.

The parent firm of the video software TikTok, ByteDance, has laid off hundreds of workers from several departments as part of a cost-cutting strategy. Employees at the gaming and real estate divisions of Douyin, the Chinese counterpart of TikTok with 600 million daily active users, were affected by the layoffs. The lay-offs at ByteDance were first reported by the Chinese media outlet Jiemian.

Now, this isn't the first time that ByteDance has sacked staff members in an effort to reduce costs. A small portion of ByteDance's game development firm, 101 Studio, which ByteDance had acquired about three years prior, reportedly let go of a little over 100 employees in June 2022.

(Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: DA, fitment factor hike, salary increase; latest UPDATES employees must know)

Around 300 people worked at the studio at the time, although not every single one of them was let go. According to the corporation, several staff were transferred to different ByteDance departments. It now appears that the most recent wave of layoffs included the termination of the studio's remaining workers.

ByteDance now faces political uncertainty and national security worries over TikTok in the US, making the New Year crucial for the company. In 2022, thousands of jobs will be lost at other Chinese digital behemoths including Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group Holding.

ByteDance-owned In India, TikTok was banned in 2020 per Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000. The Indian authorities were concerned that the platform for short videos was gathering and exporting user data to China. 

The TikTok app, which was used by millions of Indians before the ban, was quickly taken down from the Apple App Store and Google Play store. In addition to TikTok, the Indian government has banned hundreds of other Chinese applications due to security issues. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
From Rishabh Pant to Andrew Symonds: Five major car accidents involving cricketers
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Winter Vacation: Noida schools to remain shut till January 14, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.